Eli Willits out of Fort Cobb-Braxton selected 1st overall in MLB Draft by Washington Nationals

The Oklahoma high school SS star goes first overall in the MLB Draft.

By: News9

The Washington Nationals selected Eli Willits number 1 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK)

MLB Pipeline No. 5 Overall Prospect – 2025 Draft Class via MLB.com

Quick Facts

Position: Shortstop School: Fort Cobb-Broxton (Okla.) High School Height/Weight: 6'1", 180 lbs Bats/Throws: Switch / Right Age on Draft Day: 17 years, 7 months (Born Dec. 9, 2007) College Commitment: Oklahoma MLB Bloodlines: Son of former MLB outfielder Reggie Willits

Draft Breakdown

Eli Willits is one of the most intriguing and polished prep prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft — and also the youngest. At just 17, the Fort Cobb-Broxton shortstop reclassified from the 2026 class to become draft-eligible, and hasn’t looked back.

A switch-hitter with elite bat-to-ball skills, Willits boasts a high-contact approach and mature zone discipline that sets him apart from most high school bats. While his power may never be more than average, his glove, speed, and instincts at shortstop give him a strong foundation as a future big-league regular — with evaluators consistently projecting him as a potential plus defender up the middle.

He’s drawn comparisons to Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, thanks to a similar skillset and feel for the game. And perhaps most impressively, Willits has held his own in scrimmages against college players since age 14 — a critical marker scouts look for when projecting young talent.

Baseball Pedigree

Willits comes from a baseball-centric family. His father Reggie played six MLB seasons and later served as a Yankees first base coach. He's currently on staff at the University of Oklahoma, where Eli's older brother, Jaxon, is a rising star. Though Eli is committed to OU as well, the odds are slim he ever steps on campus, his draft stock makes him a near-lock to go inside the top five.

Things to Know About Eli Willits

Youngest Player in the Draft – Just 17 on Draft Day, his youth and production are major green flags for long-term projection.

Championship Pedigree – Won six Oklahoma Class B state titles (3 fall, 3 spring) at Fort Cobb-Broxton.

Team USA Experience – Played for the 18U National Team in 2024, showing advanced approach and poise on the international stage.