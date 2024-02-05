Shooting Leaves 1 Hospitalized In SW Oklahoma City

One person was hospitalized Sunday night following a shooting in Oklahoma City.

Monday, February 5th 2024, 5:01 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A shooting in southwestern Oklahoma City left one person hospitalized Sunday evening, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. near Southwest 66th Street and South Western Avenue.

Investigators said the victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the stomach, and was hospitalized in "serious" condition.

No arrests have been made at this time
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 5th, 2024

February 2nd, 2024

January 23rd, 2024

December 26th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 6th, 2024

February 6th, 2024

February 6th, 2024

February 6th, 2024