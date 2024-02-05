Shooting Leaves 1 Hospitalized In SW Oklahoma City

One person was hospitalized Sunday night following a shooting in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

A shooting in southwestern Oklahoma City left one person hospitalized Sunday evening, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. near Southwest 66th Street and South Western Avenue.

Investigators said the victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the stomach, and was hospitalized in "serious" condition.

No arrests have been made at this time