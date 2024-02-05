Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 4

Sunday, February 4th 2024, 9:41 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
Thunder Overcome 23-Point Deficit To Beat Raptors 135-127 In Double-Overtime
2024 Oklahoma State Football Schedule Announced
Chiefs Or 49ers? Super Bowl Picks, Preview With The Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz
College Basketball Recap: Sooners Stumble, Cowboys Gain Traction Heading Into February
Cowboys-To-Sooners Transfer Kelly Maxwell Sits Down With News 9's Chris Williams
