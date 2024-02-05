Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 4

Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's edition of the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.

Sunday, February 4th 2024, 9:41 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.

Thunder Overcome 23-Point Deficit To Beat Raptors 135-127 In Double-Overtime

2024 Oklahoma State Football Schedule Announced

Chiefs Or 49ers? Super Bowl Picks, Preview With The Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz

Viewer Question

College Basketball Recap: Sooners Stumble, Cowboys Gain Traction Heading Into February

Cowboys-To-Sooners Transfer Kelly Maxwell Sits Down With News 9's Chris Williams

Play The Percentages
