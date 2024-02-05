1 Dead After Shooting At Love County Home

The Love County Sheriff's Office said deputies and first responders were at a home in Ardmore where shots had been fired.

By: News 9

-

A shooting in southern Oklahoma left one person dead on Sunday, law enforcement reports.

The Love County Sheriff's Office said deputies and first responders were at a home in Ardmore where shots had been fired.

Authorities confirmed one person had died and that there was no active threat to the public.

The scene is near Paschall Road. The sheriff's office said the road is closed and asked residents to avoid the area.

Details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

﻿