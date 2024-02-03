The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's (OCC) Oil and Gas Conservation Division said it will begin shutting down disposal wells in response to the 5.1-mag. earthquake on Friday.

By: News On 6, News 9

State To Shut Down Disposal Wells In Response To 5.1-Mag. Earthquake

OCC said this is its initial response to mitigate the risk of further seismic activity near the Prague area of Lincoln County.

The change of operations is for all disposal wells permitted to dispose into the Arbuckle Formation, which is the state's deepest formation, OCC says.

All wells within 10 miles of the Feb. 3rd quake will begin shutdown operation with a complete shutdown date of Feb. 17.

OCC said a gradual process is needed to avoid sudden pressure changes that could lead to more seismic activity.

OCC said that oil and gas wastewater disposal in the region has been linked to seismic activity in parts of the state.

