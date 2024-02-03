Task Force Recommends Mental Health Reforms In Criminal Justice System

Governor Kevin Stitt released the state's final MODERN Justice Taskforce Report on Friday. He created the 11-member group in July to conduct an intensive review of Oklahoma's criminal justice system.

"Modernizing our justice system is a complex issue, and careful consideration of different perspectives is crucial," Stitt said in a news release announcing the group's findings.

The report produced 15 recommendations for improving criminal justice across Oklahoma. Most of the data analyzed county jails, and the period of time people were held inside those jails.

"We are committed to thoroughly reviewing these recommendations and working collaboratively to find solutions that benefit all Oklahomans," Stitt added.

Several recommendations included improving behavioral health competency and resources across the state. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has worked on diversion services for years. A spokesperson for the department said it's focused on "work to expand access to services that keep people in the community and on a path to wellness."

Other areas of the report touched on depopulating county jails by avoiding arrests for low-level offenses, such as failure to appear.

Separately, some recommendations have been widely discussed at the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council.

"Following similar recommendations over the last five years has been the catalyst in Oklahoma County for eliminating our decades old jail overcrowding problems while not compromising public safety," Timothy Tardibono, executive director of the CJAC, said. "We know Oklahoma County’s success can be replicated statewide by implementing these MODERN Justice Taskforce recommendations."

Tardibono said he knows the work won't be easy, but hopes state leaders consider creating a permanent statewide commission to endure "statewide justice system changes for generations to come."