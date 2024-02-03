Elementary Principal With Drag Persona Resigns In Wake Of OSDE Investigation

Friday, February 2nd 2024, 8:32 pm
John Glenn Elementary School Principal Shane Murnan—who has a drag queen persona—is resigning, according to State Supt. Ryan Walters.
This comes as Walters pursues an investigation into Murnan's teaching certificate.
Murnan's resignation won't be official until the next Western Heights School Board meeting later this month.
News 9 has reached out to the Western Heights School District, but have not received a response.
