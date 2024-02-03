Elementary Principal With Drag Persona Resigns In Wake Of OSDE Investigation

John Glenn Elementary School Principal Shane Murnan—who has a drag queen persona—is resigning, according to State Supt. Ryan Walters.

Friday, February 2nd 2024, 8:32 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

John Glenn Elementary School Principal Shane Murnan—who has a drag queen persona—is resigning, according to State Supt. Ryan Walters.

This comes as Walters pursues an investigation into Murnan's teaching certificate.

Related: Oklahoma Education Department Investigates Western Heights School Principal

Murnan's resignation won't be official until the next Western Heights School Board meeting later this month.

News 9 has reached out to the Western Heights School District, but have not received a response.
