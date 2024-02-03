Victim’s Family Reacts To Death Of Man Convicted In Fatal Hit And Run

A metro man sentenced to two life sentences in a deadly hit and run has died. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Jeffrey Allen Hill passed away on Tuesday at the hospital. The family of Kesia Godwin, the victim in this case, reacts to his sudden death.

-

A metro man sentenced to two life sentences in a deadly hit and run has died. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Jeffrey Allen Hill passed away on Tuesday at the hospital. The family of Kesia Godwin, the victim in this case, reacts to his sudden death.

“It's very shocking, we were not expecting that at all,” Julia Brodersen, the sister of Kesia Godwin, said. “It was the ultimate end to the story.”

Broderson said the last time she saw the man responsible for her sister’s death was in court.

“He did actually cry to my mom and asked her for forgiveness, said that he had nightmares since it all happened,” Brodersen said.

Godwin died in a hit and run accident in November of 2022, after being hit by a motorcycle. Hill later turned himself in. He entered a blind plea and was convicted and sentenced on January 5.

“We as a family told him we forgive him,” said Brodersen.

The family satisfied with the sentence, learned this week, Hill died.

“We knew in court he had said he had some health issues, but we didn't expect anything like this to happen at all,” Brodersen said.

Since his conviction, Hill was still being housed in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to the OCDC, Hill had a health-related issue on January 22 and was sent to the hospital. The OCDC said while they are looking into it, Hill's hospitalization is not related to any specific incident that took place inside the jail. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed it took over security of Hill at the hospital, but he was never evaluated or treated by DOC staff. The DOC said Hill died in the hospital on January 30 surrounded by family.

“Our hearts break for his family and we have the biggest condolences out to them, and we would hope they would be able to grieve in peace,” Brodersen said.

Even though court records show Hill was expected in court the day after his death to submit a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, Brodersen said the family is relieved they won’t have to revisit this case again.

“This closes the book on Kesia’s story,” Brodersen said. “What brings internal peace I guess to my family, destroys his.”

The medical examiner's office will determine Hill's cause of death.