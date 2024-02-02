Pet of the Week: Bambi

Our Pet of the Week is Bambi, an energetic and loving 4-month-old dog.

Friday, February 2nd 2024, 12:43 pm

By: News 9


Our Pet of the Week is a 4-month-old puppy, Bambi.

Bambi is a bundle of energy who enjoys chewing toys and playing with other dogs.

She loves to cuddle and is eager to please.

She is doing well with crate and potty training and mastering "sit" and "stay."

On Feb. 15, the Oklahoma Humane Society is having a happy hour fundraising event for their Animal Advocacy Program at the Jones Assembly.

From 4 to 6 p.m., 20% of the bar proceeds are going to be donated to the program.

The Animal Advocacy Program helps victims of domestic violence flee their abuser by giving their pets a safe place to stay while they focus on keeping themselves safe.

The humane society said that nearly 65% of survivors delay leaving an abuser out of fear of harm to their animals.

CLICK HERE to visit the Oklahoma Humane Society's website.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 2nd, 2024

January 26th, 2024

January 19th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 3rd, 2024

February 3rd, 2024

February 3rd, 2024

February 3rd, 2024