Mustang Schools Confirm Unexpected Death Of Student

In a letter sent to families, the Mustang School District said a student at Mustang High School died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

The Mustang School District confirmed on Thursday a student at Mustang High School died unexpectedly.

In a letter sent to families, the Mustang High School principal said the district is not releasing information about how the student died.

The school also says this is not related to an incident Wednesday at the school, where the district confirms a student attempted to harm themselves on school grounds.

The district's crisis response team is meeting with students, and are encouraging parents to talk to their children.

Though the school is not releasing details about how the student student died, Mustang officials said they are reminding families that help is available, including Oklahoma's mental health lifeline, which anyone can reach by dialing 988 on their phone.