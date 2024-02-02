A Norman family has thanked a good Samaritan for an act of kindness in a time of sadness for them. News 9 Photojournalist Nii Nettey has the story.

By: Nii Nettey

Norman Boys Comforted By Good Samaritans After Puppy Hit By Car On Highway 9

-

A Norman family has thanked a good Samaritan for an act of kindness in a time of sadness for them.

On Jan. 2, Brittainy Grisolia made a post on Facebook in hopes on finding this kind soul who helped her sons, Theo and Maxximus. The boys had just finished their Tuesday-night chores of taking the trash to the curb. As they were doing that, their puppy (Rosie) escaped the fence and ran out into the road at the front of their property.

Unfortunately, Rosie was hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pup didn't stop, leaving Rosie hurt in the middle of the road.

Theo ran back home to get his father, and Maxximus was left by the side of the road, crying, wanting somebody to save Rosie.

That's when Christy Galyean and her daughter were driving down Highway 9. Noticing the injured dog in the middle of the road and seeing a boy crying on the shoulder of it, crying, Galyean pulled over to console him. At the same time, another good Samaritan stopped in the roadway to retrieve Rosie.

Sadly, Rosie did not make it due to injuries sustained in the accident.

Brittainy wants to thank the second, unknown good Samaritan for returning their puppy to them despite a dangerous situation.



