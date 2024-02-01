Okla. County Man Arrested, In Jail After Allegedly Shooting Man In Leg

An Oklahoma County man was booked into jail accused of shooting another man during a gathering. His bond is set at $50,000.

Thursday, February 1st 2024, 5:07 pm

By: News 9, Lisa Monahan


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma County man was booked into jail accused of shooting another man during a gathering.

Oklahoma County Deputies say they were called to two separate scenes in Harrah late last month. Deputies say one of those locations was a home near Southeast 29th Street and Peebly Road. That's where they say an argument broke out between Ryan Huff and the victim Scott Thompson.

During a gathering, The two men went outside where police reports say things got physical. That's when deputies say Huff pulled out a gun and shot Thompson in the leg. Thompson was able to get away and called 911 from a nearby grocery store.

Huff was arrested yesterday and booked into jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. His bond is set at $50,000.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 1st, 2024

January 30th, 2024

January 30th, 2024

January 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

February 3rd, 2024

February 3rd, 2024

February 3rd, 2024

February 3rd, 2024