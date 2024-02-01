Okla. County Man Arrested, In Jail After Allegedly Shooting Man In Leg

An Oklahoma County man was booked into jail accused of shooting another man during a gathering. His bond is set at $50,000.

Oklahoma County Deputies say they were called to two separate scenes in Harrah late last month. Deputies say one of those locations was a home near Southeast 29th Street and Peebly Road. That's where they say an argument broke out between Ryan Huff and the victim Scott Thompson.

During a gathering, The two men went outside where police reports say things got physical. That's when deputies say Huff pulled out a gun and shot Thompson in the leg. Thompson was able to get away and called 911 from a nearby grocery store.

Huff was arrested yesterday and booked into jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. His bond is set at $50,000.