Members of the Healthcare Authority of Oklahoma say Sooner Select will offer more options than the Oklahoma Medicaid system or Sooner Care.

What Is Sooner Select, And How Is It Different Than Medicaid Or Sooner Care?

Traditional Sooner Care is not going away, this is just a new coverage option for people already on Medicaid.

This is for adults 19 to 64, pregnant women, and children, and people who have aged out of the foster care system on or after January 1, 2023

Members of the Healthcare Authority say Sooner Select will offer more benefits to those who apply, like a dental plan that also begins today.

Ellen Buettner Chief Exec. of Oklahoma Healthcare Authority said, "The traditional healthcare coverage “Sooner Care” members are used to receiving: medical coverage, behavioral health coverage, and prescription drug coverage. But what we can do through these contracted entities that we're partnering with is provide additional services that we call value adds.”

Value adds are things to incentivize healthy behavior like monetary incentives to go see your primary care provider or get a gym membership.

The Healthcare authority anticipates that 80 percent of people on Medicaid will switch to soonerselect.

For more information, visit: https://oklahoma.gov/ohca/soonerselect/about.html