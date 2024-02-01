OKC Black Chamber Hosts Networking Event, Honors Black History Month

The OKC Black Chamber of Commerce joined us on The Porch to talk about how vital black and minority-owned businesses are to the community and how to get connected.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Black History Month and promotes black and minority-owned businesses in the metro area.

Executive Director Joanne Davis from the OKC Black Chamber of Commerce was on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the rich black history in Oklahoma and how black-owned businesses are an important part of that history.

Davis said their mission at the OKC Black Chamber is to empower black and minority-owned businesses, connect them with resources, advocate and help them stay in business.

She said it is important to spotlight and celebrate the cultural and economic impact that black-owned businesses have on OKC and the state.

OKC Black Chamber is hosting a networking event on Feb. 13 in OKC.

Fresh Start: Networking Breakfast

Feb. 13 at 7:30 a.m.

Spiked. A Coffee Concept

1732 NE 23rd St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73111 United States





For more information on the OKC Black Chamber of Commerce, CLICK HERE to visit their website.