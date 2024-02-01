OKC Black Chamber Hosts Networking Event, Honors Black History Month

Thursday, February 1st 2024, 6:27 am
The Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Black History Month and promotes black and minority-owned businesses in the metro area.
Executive Director Joanne Davis from the OKC Black Chamber of Commerce was on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the rich black history in Oklahoma and how black-owned businesses are an important part of that history.
Davis said their mission at the OKC Black Chamber is to empower black and minority-owned businesses, connect them with resources, advocate and help them stay in business.
She said it is important to spotlight and celebrate the cultural and economic impact that black-owned businesses have on OKC and the state.
OKC Black Chamber is hosting a networking event on Feb. 13 in OKC.
Fresh Start: Networking Breakfast
Feb. 13 at 7:30 a.m.
Spiked. A Coffee Concept
1732 NE 23rd St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111 United States
For more information on the OKC Black Chamber of Commerce, CLICK HERE to visit their website.
