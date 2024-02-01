Warrant Issued For Man With Ties To Chilean Burglary Ring

An arrest warrant was issued for a man wanted for what Oklahoma City police call a "sophisticated" home break-in. Investigators say he has ties to a Chilean burglary ring responsible for crimes spanning nine states.

Investigators say he has ties to a Chilean burglary ring responsible for crimes spanning nine states.

Alejandro Gallardo has been linked to a South American man who was recently charged in another metro burglary--where an estimated half a million dollars in property was stolen. Court records reveal they were working together.

On November 17, a home in a million-dollar gated community near North Air Deport and Northeast 108th Street was burglarized.

The owners reported a busted glass door and a missing safe. 24 hours later in another affluent Oklahoma City neighborhood, as the owners vacationed, cash, jewelry, and high-end bags were stolen from the home. “They apparently had watched the house, knew when the house was empty, made entry and disabled the alarm system and simply made off with the safe. And were gone before anyone ever knew they were there,” said Msgt Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police.

Then in December, more than 800 miles away Ohio police arrested John Renoso-Rodriguez after investigators say he and his accomplices struck an Ohio neighborhood of mansions. “They knew we were gone, they apparently were watching us and then game on. That’s when they broke the window, took what they wanted, and took off, they were gone in five minutes,” said Ohio resident Ryan Ramsey.

Police said Renoso-Rodriguez had two cellphones, photos recovered, along with other data that tied him and Alejandro Gallardo to the Oklahoma City burglaries. “This case still has four to five people that have not been identified that were a part of this, there were up to seven people who made entry into this home,” said Knight.

Using cell phone data investigators have identified over 20 burglaries across several states, with an estimated loss of over five million dollars.