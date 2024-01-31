Ringling Football Coach Collapses In Court

Coach collapses in court, delaying hearing to withdraw plea.

Judge To Decide On Withdrawal Of Ringling Football Coach's No-Contest Plea

A Jefferson County Judge was supposed to decide Wednesday whether to accept Ringling High School Head Football Coach and Principal Phillip Koons' request to withdraw his no-contest plea. However, Koons collapsed during the hearing.

Reported first by KWSO, Phillip Koons passed out in court and was rushed to the hospital. No word on his condition yet, but the hearing will continue in March.

Koons is charged with outraging public decency in connection to the abuse of his football players.

Earlier this month, a judge accepted Koons' no-contest plea but denied his plea bargain.

