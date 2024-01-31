Ringling Football Coach Collapses In Court

Coach collapses in court, delaying hearing to withdraw plea.

Wednesday, January 31st 2024, 4:42 pm

By: News 9


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. -

A Jefferson County Judge was supposed to decide Wednesday whether to accept Ringling High School Head Football Coach and Principal Phillip Koons' request to withdraw his no-contest plea. However, Koons collapsed during the hearing.

Reported first by KWSO, Phillip Koons passed out in court and was rushed to the hospital. No word on his condition yet, but the hearing will continue in March.

Koons is charged with outraging public decency in connection to the abuse of his football players.

Related Story: OKC Legal Analyst Discusses Ringling Football Coach Charge

Earlier this month, a judge accepted Koons' no-contest plea but denied his plea bargain.

Related Story: Judge Denies Plea Deal In Ringling Football Coach Case
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 31st, 2024

January 23rd, 2024

December 11th, 2023

December 8th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 1st, 2024

February 1st, 2024

February 1st, 2024

February 1st, 2024