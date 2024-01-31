No One Inside SW Oklahoma City Home During Blaze, Firefighters Say

A fire in southwestern Oklahoma City was quickly put out by firefighters Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, January 31st 2024, 6:05 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

No one was inside a southwest Oklahoma City home that caught fire on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Firefighters said the home, located near Southwest 79th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue, caught fire at around 2 a.m.

It is unknown how extensive the dame was to the structure, although flames were seen pouring out the roof.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 31st, 2024

January 30th, 2024

January 24th, 2024

January 23rd, 2024

Top Headlines

February 1st, 2024

February 1st, 2024

February 1st, 2024

February 1st, 2024