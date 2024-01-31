No One Inside SW Oklahoma City Home During Blaze, Firefighters Say

Wednesday, January 31st 2024, 6:05 am
No one was inside a southwest Oklahoma City home that caught fire on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.
Firefighters said the home, located near Southwest 79th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue, caught fire at around 2 a.m.
It is unknown how extensive the dame was to the structure, although flames were seen pouring out the roof.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
