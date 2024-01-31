Oklahoma State Department Of Health Confirms First Child Flu Death Of 2024

OSDH said the death of a child under the age of five is the latest in a wave of infections that has resulted in over 900 hospitalizations and 16 other deaths.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed in a statement on Tuesday the state's first death of a child by influenza in 2024.

OSDH said this is the latest in a wave of infections that has resulted in over 900 hospitalizations and 16 other deaths.

In the statement, Kendra Dougherty, director of the OSDH Infectious Disease Prevention and Response program, said Oklahoma is currently in the peak of influenza season.

“Even though influenza activity is decreasing nationally," Dougherty said. "Oklahoma experienced a delayed start in increasing activity than the rest of the country.”

The OSDH said they encourage Oklahomans to practice good hand hygiene, cover their cough and stay home when they are sick or not feeling well to help mitigate the spread of illnesses, such as the flu.