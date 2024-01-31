2 Energy Companies Face $7.4 Million Penalty After Oil Spill On Tribal Land

The Justice Department and EPA issued two energy companies with a $7.4 million penalty after more than 300,000 gallons of crude oil spilled on tribal land.

In July 2022, an underground leak was discovered at Skull Creek in northeast Cushing.

Skull Creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation, and is owned by the Sac and Fox Nation.

Tuesday the EPA said the spill 'severely hampered' water quality and aquatic environment, adding the settlement is an important step in holding companies accountable.

Clean-up continues in the area, with Sac and Fox tribal monitors overseeing the effort.

In addition to the multi-million-dollar payment, both companies have been ordered to improve pipeline integrity and expand their spill notification efforts to Tribal Governments.

Company officials told News 9 that the failed piece of the pipeline was sent to a lab to be analyzed, and the pipeline was returned to service ten days after the spill with reduced pressure.