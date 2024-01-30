Woman Sues 2 OHP Troopers For 2022 Forceful Arrest

A woman is suing two Oklahoma highway patrolmen for a forceful arrest back in 2022.

A woman is suing two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers for a forceful arrest back in 2022.

Nancy Kemp was pulled over along Interstate 35 in Logan County back in May of 2022, initially for misuse of her car’s high beam lights.

The lawsuit details the chain of events, starting with Trooper Preston Cox asking Kemp to wait in his patrol car with him. During that time, Kemp admitted she'd had one mixed drink earlier in the evening before getting behind the wheel.

The civil suit shows she felt uncomfortable being alone in the car with Cox, and was startled when he put the patrol car in reverse.

The suit alleges she tried to get out of the car and that's when the trooper got violent.

Kemp was transported to the Logan County Hospital where she was treated for several broken ribs, a broken foot, a broken nose, and significant bruising to her entire face and

Kemp is also suing the Department of Public Safety and Commissioner Tim Tipton for failing to train and supervise his subordinates.

The Highway Patrol previously stated that Kemp was resisting arrest.

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart stated that they “Cannot comment on pending litigation.”

Kemp is seeking more than &75,000 in damages.