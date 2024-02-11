Multiple Oklahomans Playing For Chiefs, 49ers

The Big Game is Sunday, and Oklahoma will be well represented.

By: News 9

There are Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers with ties to Oklahoma.

Six University of Oklahoma alumni are playing, the most of any school. The University of Georgia is second on the list with five alumni playing.

Four former Sooners are with the Chiefs, including Creed Humphrey, Blake Bell, James Winchester and Wanya Morris. Winchester and Bell have already won two Big Games, according to Sports Illustrated, and Humphrey has won one. The Chiefs also have Deneric Prince from the University of Tulsa.

The 49ers have two Sooners, Trent Williams, Brayden Willis and former Norman High alumnus George Kittle. The 49ers also have Oklahoma State alumni Tay Martin, according to Sports Illustrated.

Oklahoma actress and singer Reba McEntire will also be performing the National Anthem.