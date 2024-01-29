Man Arrested In Connection To Murder In Oklahoma City

Monday, January 29th 2024, 12:19 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder investigation that began last month. 

Officers found Ira Spells dead near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell on December 5th. 

Police have not said how Spells died. 

On Friday, police arrested Dameon Horton on a first-degree murder complaint. 

Horton is booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

