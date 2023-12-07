Suspicious Death Now Investigated As Homicide, Oklahoma City Police Say

A suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide by Oklahoma City Police.

By: News 9

-

A death is now being called a homicide by Oklahoma City Police.

Ira Spells was found dead near Northwest 10th and Rockwell, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police have not said how he died, but they are now saying it looks like he was murdered.

Police said that the call came in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. When officers arrived they found the victim who died at the scene.

An earlier report from police suggested that this was an auto-pedestrian incident but police now say that further investigation is required. This is a developing story. Refresh Page For Updates.