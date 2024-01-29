Oklahoma County Commissioners will hold a town hall to discuss the potential sites for the new Oklahoma County Jail.

By: News 9

Town Hall For New OKC Jail Site Being Held Monday Evening

The commissioners crossed the Stockyard location off their list last week, but a site near Del City is still being considered.

The town hall is set to run today from 6-7:30 p.m. at the MetroTech Springlake Campus near Northeast 36th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.