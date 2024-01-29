Town Hall For New OKC Jail Site Being Held Monday Evening

Oklahoma County Commissioners will hold a town hall to discuss the potential sites for the new Oklahoma County Jail.

Monday, January 29th 2024, 9:51 am

By: News 9


Oklahoma County Commissioners will hold a town hall to discuss the potential sites for the new Oklahoma County Jail.

Related: Potential Del City Jail Location Remains, Stockyards Location Removed From List 

The commissioners crossed the Stockyard location off their list last week, but a site near Del City is still being considered.

Related: Del City Police Publicly Opposes Proposed Jail Location 

The town hall is set to run today from 6-7:30 p.m. at the MetroTech Springlake Campus near Northeast 36th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 29th, 2024

January 30th, 2024

January 30th, 2024

January 30th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 30th, 2024

January 30th, 2024

January 30th, 2024

January 30th, 2024