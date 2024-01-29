A multi-vehicle crash in Moore was caused by a tire coming off a vehicle and being launched into the roadway.

By: News 9

Lost Tire Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-35 In Moore

A crash involving multiple vehicles limited traffic Monday morning to two lanes on northbound Interstate 35 in Moore.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash near 12th Street, where troopers said a car travelling southbound on I-35 lost a tire, which caused a semitruck to collide with the tire.

The tire was then sent flying into the northbound lanes of I-35, where it struck a truck before hitting a van.

OHP said the tire flew through the windshield of the van, causing the driver minor injuries, before exiting out the van's back doors.

After the tire exited the van, the tire then hit two additional vehicles before coming to a stop.