Oklahoma City Woman Dies In Murray County Crash

Sunday, January 28th 2024, 7:00 pm
An Oklahoma City woman is killed in an afternoon crash in southern Oklahoma's Murray County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Manda Tasso, 26, was driving northbound on I-35 Friday night when she lost control, crashed into a guardrail and then a concrete barrier.
After the second impact, investigators said Tasso's car was hit by another vehicle, pinning her for more than 40 minutes.
OHP said she died at the scene.
