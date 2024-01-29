Oklahoma City Woman Dies In Murray County Crash

An Oklahoma City woman is killed in an afternoon crash in southern Oklahoma's Murray County.

Sunday, January 28th 2024, 7:00 pm

By: News 9


MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. -

An Oklahoma City woman is killed in an afternoon crash in southern Oklahoma's Murray County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Manda Tasso, 26, was driving northbound on I-35 Friday night when she lost control, crashed into a guardrail and then a concrete barrier.

After the second impact, investigators said Tasso's car was hit by another vehicle, pinning her for more than 40 minutes.

OHP said she died at the scene.

