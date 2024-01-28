Construction On Multipurpose Stadium In Oklahoma City Could Start As Early As 2025

During a 2019 meeting presenting plans for the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, a representative from the Energy FC said a growing multicultural population would likely generate a lot of interest in the project.

Construction On Multipurpose Stadium In Oklahoma Could Start As Early As 2025

Five years later, the project recently received another $30 million and developers now have an idea of where it will be. It could start construction as early as 2025.

"There's a big base for this type of sport," said David Castillo, president of the Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "In the Latino community, not just Mexico, but South America and Central America — all over Latin America — soccer is the number one sport in those countries."

According to Castillo, 500,000 Hispanic people live in Oklahoma. More than half are thought to live in the Oklahoma City metro.

He said the statewide Hispanic population represents almost $8 billion in economic buying power.

"It's great economic development for Oklahoma City," he said. "Economic development is incredible. But keep in mind soccer is getting bigger and bigger, not only in the Latino community, but the entire community."

Jorge Guzman, a coach at South Lakes Soccer, sees opportunity on the horizon.

"Not just business-wise, but for some of our youth to have people to look up to," Guzman said. "Like, 'Hey, I can be there!'"

The stadium, which will also host concerts and other events beyond serving as the home of the Energy FC, is also set to host high school sporting events, according to a preliminary lease set for review by the MAPS 4 Venues Subcommittee on Wednesday.

"The stadium impacts the players, the fans," said Jose Alvarez, a recreation program coordinator. "[It allows] the organization to showcase their talents. It motivates [the kids] to showcase their talents; when you have a nice stadium like that, a nice facility like that."