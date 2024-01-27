Thunder fans reacted on social media to the win over New Orleans on Friday night.

By: News 9, News On 6, Drake Johnson

Reaction To Oklahoma City Win Over New Orleans In First 'Thunder Friday Nights' Game

Thunder fans in Oklahoma were able to witness Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company rout the New Orleans Pelicans 107-83 on Friday.

It was the first of eight remaining regular-season games on Friday night to be televised for free, over the air with the use of an HD antenna, as well as on cable and satellite providers.

Here's the reaction to the game, the players and the broadcast.