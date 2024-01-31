Second Person Dies After Shooting Inside Vacant NW OKC Building

A double shooting on Friday inside a vacant building in northwest Oklahoma City turned into a homicide investigation.

A second person died in a double shooting inside a vacant building in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police officials said one person died, and a second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition last Friday.

The second victim died in the hospital on Wednesday and was identified by police as 29-year-old Joshua Williams.

Police do not have a suspect in custody or anyone identified as a suspect at this time.

A vacant school building known to attract unsheltered citizens became the scene of the city's latest homicide investigation Friday morning. “It was early this morning when police responded to a disturbance around the area of Northwest 10th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police found a shooting victim dead inside the building. “The deceased victim is a white female,” said Lt. Robert Allen, Oklahoma City Police Department, and was later identified as Danielle Mahaffey.

Investigators spent hours at the scene talking to witnesses and collecting evidence, including a car that was parked outside the building. The car was towed from the area and followed by an officer. “It’s unclear what led up the shooting,” said Knight.

Police know several people were inside the building, and this was not the first time problems have occurred at the old school.

Fire crews were called out earlier this month after flames engulfed part of the building.

Police say the homicide investigation is still in the early stages but think witnesses may have answers. “Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and possible people involved in the case,” said Knight.

Citizens with information about the deadly shooting can call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.