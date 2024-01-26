Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Border Security Latest

Oklahoma could decide to do more with the ongoing border crisis. This month, more than 16,000 migrants have crossed the border and Governor Kevin Stitt is debating deploying guardmen back to the border.

By: News 9

State lawmakers say they’re looking into the border crisis, and how Oklahoma fits into the equation. Governor Kevin Stitt says he’s in talks with his staff and Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, about sending the Oklahoma National Guard back to the border, but says no final decisions have been made.

Governor Kevin Stitt was one of many governors who showed support for our neighbors down in Texas. Stitt says he stands with Texas and their right to defend themselves.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers say they’re discussing what can be done at the Oklahoma capitol to help at the border. “Inflation and immigration are the two most pressing issues by people throughout the state and those are the two main things we'll focus on. We'll see what has been filed,” said House Speaker Charles McCall.

A concurrent resolution was filed at the state capitol yesterday, by Representative Jim Olsen and Senator Nathan Dahm. It would reaffirm Oklahoma's right to defend itself from invasion and encourage Governor Kevin Stitt - to offer support and services of the Oklahoma National Guard to Texas. “Looking at what we're doing with this border crisis and where does Oklahoma fit in, especially with what's going on in Eagle Pass in Texas,” said Majority Floor Leader, Jon Echols.

Governor Stitt was one of twenty-five governors who sent a joint letter to the Biden Administration, saying in part “We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the state of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border.” “It's not a surprise, but certainly disheartening and will certainly keep us from being successful in creating a brighter future for all Oklahomans,” said House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson.

Munson says this issue should stay at the federal level. “We don't have a lot of control or say over foreign policy or immigration issues, so when they talk about those things it's really to stoke a fire and get emotions riled up,” said Rep. Munson.

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin took to social media, saying “Border security is national security.”

House Speaker Charles McCall ensures these conversations will continue in the state house when the session starts in two weeks. “We look forward to advancing those priorities,” said McCall.