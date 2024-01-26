Gov. Stitt In Talks To Send OK National Guard To Texas

According to the governor's staff, Governor Stitt is discussing sending the National Guard back to Texas today.

By: News 9

Governor Stitt is in talks with his staff and the Oklahoma National Guard today, discussing sending the National Guard back to Texas, according to the Governor's staff.

They said no definite decision has been made at this point.

National Guard members would be sent to assist with border control on a state level.

Governor Stitt has previously sent Oklahoma National Guard troops to the southern border to help Texas, saying President Biden isn’t protecting our nation.

RELATED:

News 9’s Amanda Taylor Reports: Oklahoma Guardsmen Patrol Southern Border

Gov. Stitt Joins Gov. Abbott In Texas To Address Security At Us-Mexico Border

Oklahoma National Guard Deploys 50 To El Paso For Border Security Mission







