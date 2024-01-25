How To Set Up Your HD Antenna So You Can Watch 'Thunder Friday Nights'

Make sure you can watch the Thunder on Friday night with this special HD Antenna tutorial from Rumble and News 9 Meteorologist David Payne.

By: News 9

Rumble, David Payne Explain How To Set Up Your HD Antenna

Oklahoma City Thunder Friday games for the rest of the 2023-24 season are going to be live and free on KSBI, Channel 52, and other stations across Oklahoma.

But do you have your HD antenna setup yet? Rumble and News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne walk you through the process.

First, find the input port on the back of your TV.

Take the cable from the antenna and connect to the port.

Lastly, you'll need to turn on your TV and scan for channels.

For complete information, visit nba.com/thunder/watchlocal and news9.com/thunderfridaynights.