Messy Spaces Take Toll On Mental Health, Storage Expert Says

Decluttering is one way to not only make your spaces look better, but also to positively impact your own mental health, a storage expert says.

With the new year comes new opportunities to change habits and set goals, and one way to change is by organizing a messy space.

Troy Davis, the owner of Units Storage, says disorganized spaces can lead to increased stress levels, a harder time focusing and collecting dust on your belongings.

While most clutter collections don't accumulate overnight, Davis says there is a way to methodically sort through what you need and what you don't.

The Four P's of Decluttering, Davis says, are plan, pitch, purge and packing. Plan out how many boxes or storage bins you may need, then pitch or get rid of anything you haven't used in a while.

After that, Davis says to purge any of the items that can be donated or sold. Lastly, pack up what you can reorganize and put into storage.

After doing these things, Davis says people who do may feel a sense of calmness or relief, and it can make a big, positive impact on your mental health.

One last tip for decluttering, don't load up all of your heavy items into one box, because then you won't be able to lift it. Instead, think "the heavier the item, the smaller the box."