Down Syndrome Association Of Central Oklahoma Presents Fashion Show

The DSACO and Nash Fashion show is this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Criterion in Bricktown. News 9's Mike Glover spoke with the models and leaders of DSACO in today's Something Good.

Most fashion shows feature nice clothes, but there’s a show coming up this Friday that also features some cool models.

“I like the opportunities that this is allowing him,” said Stacy Lanier, her son Markus is modeling in the show.

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma or DSACO is a nonprofit started in January of 2000. “We want our families to know that this is a place that they can come to get resources, support, or whatever else that they might need,” said Sarah Soell executive director of DSACO. “This event two years ago allowed me to look around and meet people who are like her,” said Erica Dirickson, whose daughter Kota is modeling in the show.

The event is the big DSACO and Nash Fashion show this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Criterion in Bricktown. “We have twenty-two models featured in the show, six of them are featured as our littles,” said Soell. “This is her first time modeling, which isn’t bad at three,” said Dirickson.

This year’s attire was Designed and made by Tamra Gould with Nash Fashions with a little help from each model. “The individual inspires each look, some of them even assisted with the design process, which is our whole concept,” said Tamra Gould with Nash Engineered Fashion.

But there’s a big hush on all the outfits the participants will be wearing. “They haven’t told the parents what they are modeling, so I’m not quite sure what it’s going to be,” said Lanier. “We’re going to have models coming out of boxes, we’re going to have models flipping down the runway, maybe some cartwheels might be in store,” said Soell.

One thing for sure, there will be lots of personality on Friday night. “They get to show everybody their talents and express their personalities, and I think that’s the best part about the show,” said Soell. “To see him be himself on a stage yes, it’s going to be extremely exciting,” said Lanier.

The show is this Friday, January 26, at The Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan, in Bricktown. Doors open at 6:30 with the show starting at 7. There will also be live auction items and lots of dancing and fun throughout the show.

General admission tickets can be purchased at the door starting at $25.00 or purchased in advance at www.dsaco.org/fashionshow.