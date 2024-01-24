Roger Mills County Employee Hospitalized After Being Crushed By Bulldozer

Wednesday, January 24th 2024, 6:17 am

By: News 9


CHEYENNE, Okla. -

A Roger Mills County employee was hospitalized after being pinned under a bulldozer on Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened near Cheyenne when Jeffery Hensley was driving the bulldozer and accidentally backed over a hill.

This caused the 50,000 pound bulldozer to roll twice before landing on top of Hensley.

The incident is under investigation.
