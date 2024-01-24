State Lawmaker Files Bill To Add Optional Autism Identifier To State-Issued ID

A state lawmaker authored a bill to allow Oklahomans with autism the option to display that information on state-issued ID.

By: News 9

Rep. Nicole Miller of Edmond authored the bill, with the purpose to help those with autism when interacting with law enforcement.

The bill is set to be heard during the upcoming legislative session, beginning on Feb. 5.