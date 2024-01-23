Walters Appoints 'Libs Of TikTok' Founder To Library Media Advisory Committee

The Library Media Advisory Committee was established to guide the Oklahoma State Board of Education in what books and materials are available in public schools, according to the Media Program Rule.

Ryan Walters has appointed a new person to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Library Media Advisory Committee.

Chaya Raichik, known for founding the “Libs of TikTok” account on X (Twitter), is now serving on the Library Media Advisory Committee.

“Chaya is on the front lines showing the world exactly what the radical left is all about – lowering standards, porn in schools, and pushing woke indoctrination on our kids,” said Walters. “Because of her work, families across the country know just what is going on in schools around the country. Her unique perspective is invaluable as part of my plan to make Oklahoma schools safer for kids and friendly to parents. Chaya has a much-needed and powerful voice as well as a tremendous platform that will benefit Oklahoma students and their families.”

The “Libs of TikTok” account has had a reputation for being highly controversial. Some claim that it fuels far-right rhetoric and generates outrage.

Multiple bomb threats were made against Union Public Schools in August. The threats were tied back to a video that was edited and shared by “Libs of TikTok” and additionally shared by Ryan Walters.

“Chaya Raichik and I have developed a strong working relationship to rid schools of liberal, woke indoctrinators, union smut peddlers, and Epstein Island advocates,” Walters said. “Oklahoma is ground zero to take back our schools from the radical leftists. I am proud to have her as a fierce defender of conservative values.”

