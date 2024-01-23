Local Non-Profit Helps Fight Generational Poverty, Celebrates 100 Years

Upward Transitions is a local nonprofit in business for 100 years, working to stop generational poverty in Oklahoma.

Perriann Pulliam joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about their mission and what they have strived for in the last hundred years.

Upward Transitions works with individuals who are experiencing homelessness and help them regain their identity.

“Many of them don't have any form of identification, like a driver's license, or an ID, or birth certificates. So it's really important that they have those documents to access work or housing or a lot of the services they need,” Pulliam said.

She said they have helped about 2000 individuals with identification issues in the last year.

They host a yearly event called American Tourists where they celebrate to raise funds for their mission.

This year it is New Orleans-themed and features, live music, themed food and beverages, auctions, raffles and more.

“We'd love people to come be involved,” Pulliam said.

