Former Edmond Officer Accused Of Shooting, Killing Brother Expected In Court

A former Edmond Police officer accused of shooting and killing her brother during an argument in August is expected in court on Tuesday.

Tuesday, January 23rd 2024, 4:37 am

By: News 9


A former Edmond Police officer is expected in court on Tuesday after investigators say she shot and killed her brother in August.

Jennifer Haddock is charged with first-degree manslaughter after police say she opened fire on her brother, Sean, during an argument.

Court documents say Sean pushed Jennifer against the wall before she pulled out her gun and shot him.

Haddock is due in court at 9 a.m.
