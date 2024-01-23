Local Good Samaritan Pulling People Out Of 'Slippery Situations'

A good samaritan has been pulling cars that are stuck or have slid off roads, completely free of charge. He only asks that people pay the good deed forward in return.

By: News 9

Danny Schofield is an Oklahoma City firefighter, and he was busy on Monday, pulling people out of slippery situations across the metro.

Danny has been doing this for five years. When the weather gets rough, he helps drivers who find themselves stuck on the side of the road.

This is a side gig for Danny, but he's never asked for a penny in return, "I don't want anybody to pay me, I just want people to help other people. So that's my stipulation, if I pull you out, you have to help somebody else later in life. They don't have to pull anybody out, they just have to help them however they need," said Danny.