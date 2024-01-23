WWII Marine Veteran And Pastor Turns 100 Years Old

Marine Veteran Mr. Been celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday, and people gathered to celebrate him.

It was a normal busy day at Golden Corral off of Interstate 40, and while the restaurant considers all the guests special, today they celebrate one extra special guest.

The guests didn’t come expecting a church service, but Monday was a special celebration.

Marine Veteran Floyd Been celebrated his 100th birthday. “As the young lady said, they don’t make them like this anymore,” said Been’s wife Suezet Been. “When these gentlemen turn 100 or when they turn 90, it doesn’t make a difference on the year, I think it is critical that we honor them for their service and what they went through,” said retired Marine Ed Kostiuk.

Mr. Been was not only faithful in his service to his country, but he was also faithful in his service to God. “Papa has shown us what it has meant to be a true Christian,” said party attendee Carolyn Siler.

After his time in the military, he followed heart into ministry. “He built the church that’s now standing at Southwest 39th right behind right behind 40th, he built that,” said Mrs. Been.

He pastored for 73 years, retiring in 2020 due to some health challenges, however, the impact he has had over the years continues to live on. “When people say thank you for your service, remember you are saying it from your heart. You’re really telling a veteran we really, really appreciate what you went through,” said Kostiuk.

As word spread about this amazing man, the distinguished accolades came in. “The commandant of the Marine Corp, who wished Mr. Been a happy birthday. General Smith and it was an honor to receive that phone call from him,” said Kostiuk.

With a full belly and all the fun, the retired pastor, now a man a few words had one thing to say.

﻿“Amen, it’s time to go,” said Mr. Been.