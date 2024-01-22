OHP And EMSA Respond To Large Number Of Calls Monday

According to a post by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and a statement from the Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA), authorities responded to a large number of wrecks, injuries, and abandoned vehicles on Monday.

By: News 9

According to a post by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and a statement from the Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA), authorities responded to a large number of wrecks, injuries, and abandoned vehicles on Monday.

OHP shared a post to social media stating that since midnight, troopers responded to 222 non-injury collisions, 139 motor assists, 40 injury collisions, and 46 abandoned vehicles statewide.

EMSA shared in a statement that they have responded to 56 slips and falls (the majority on icy outdoor surfaces) and two cold exposure calls in the Oklahoma City metro.

