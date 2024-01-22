DNA Testing Performed On Evidence From Choctaw Football Game Shooting

New DNA testing could reveal the suspect who shot and killed a 16-year-old at a high school football game in Choctaw last year.

New DNA testing could reveal the suspect who shot and killed a 16-year-old at a high school football game in Choctaw last year. The Oklahoma County District Attorney dropped a murder charge last week against the teenager accused in the fatal shooting.

Attorneys representing Dayvion Hamilton, 15, were notified last Friday there was not any forensic evidence that pointed to the teenager and the only witness statement was unreliable.

A court document ordering DNA testing was filed earlier this month in the 15-year-old’s now dismissed murder case. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations tested a balaclava mask and fingernails from deceased victim Cordea Carter, several ammo casings, live rounds including one found by a school janitor at the scene, and a nine-millimeter magazine.

Hamilton's attorneys said a thorough investigation should have been done before a teenager was arrested and charged.

“It’s just unfortunate for our client, it’s so heartbreaking for Cordea Carter’s family,” said John Martino, attorney. “It should never have happened.”

The Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office issued a statement last week noting the murder charge was dismissed without prejudice against Hamilton because a witness recanted their statement. The teenager's attorneys said it was more than that.

“They ran ballistics testing on the gun that was used in the shooting, our client’s DNA wasn’t on it,” said Jaye Mendros, attorney. “The DNA of the victim and one other person was on it, someone unidentified. We agreed to allow them to consume samples, completely, to do further DNA testing. None of that incriminated our client and it was based on all of that, this case got dismissed against him.”

The District Attorney’s Office said they cannot comment further on the murder investigation and an OSBI spokesperson said they could not comment on the DNA testing at this time.