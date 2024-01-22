OBI: Freezing Temps Extend Emergency Blood Shortage

According to Our Blood Institute, the below-freezing temperatures continue to impact blood collection. OBI stated that the weather is extending their emergency blood shortage.

By: News 9

OBI said in a press release, that they are facing canceled donation appointments and blood drive events.

OBI says that if this blood shortage continues, it could severely impact hospitals and patients in need.

Along with low blood supply, the cold weather brings bad driving conditions, and in turn, more car accidents. However, there's a low supply to help those injured in crashes.

OBI asks any donors to reschedule appointments as soon as roads clear up by visiting obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.