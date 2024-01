News 9's Natalie Cruz was live on an Interstate 35 side road where she said semi trucks were struggling to clear icy hills.

By: News 9

News 9's Natalie Cruz was live this morning on an Interstate 35 side road where she said semi trucks were struggling to clear icy hills.

She was stationed near Northeast 122nd and Bryant Avenue where she watched drivers struggle to gain traction.

It is suggested to avoid this road if you can.