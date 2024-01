A jackknifed semitruck on southbound I-35 caused a traffic backup near Tecumseh Road Monday morning.

Traffic is slowly able to move on southbound Interstate 35 near Tecumseh Road after a semitruck spun out and jackknifed in the roadway, blocking most lanes.

Both northbound and southbound I-35 have been heavily affected by icy road conditions, and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.