Several Oklahoma Schools Canceling Classes, Going Virtual On Monday

Several schools across Oklahoma are closed on Monday, or will be holding virtual classes due to the weather and road conditions.

By: News 9

Several Oklahoma City Metro School Districts Cancelling Classes, Going Virtual On Monday

Due to the weather and icy road conditions affecting much of Oklahoma, several school districts in Oklahoma are delayed or closed on Monday.

Putnam City Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Monday.

Both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University will be closed as well.

OU shared that their Health Science Center will be closed as well.

However, some districts will remain open but will have virtual classes.

Oklahoma City Public Schools, Deer Creek Public Schools and Edmond Public Schools will be virtual.

For a full list of closings, click here.