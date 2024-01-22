Several Oklahoma Schools Canceling Classes, Going Virtual On Monday

Monday, January 22nd 2024, 8:26 am
Due to the weather and icy road conditions affecting much of Oklahoma, several school districts in Oklahoma are delayed or closed on Monday.
Putnam City Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Monday.
Both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University will be closed as well.
OU shared that their Health Science Center will be closed as well.
However, some districts will remain open but will have virtual classes.
Oklahoma City Public Schools, Deer Creek Public Schools and Edmond Public Schools will be virtual.
