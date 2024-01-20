Man Accused Of Killing His Sister Takes Blind Plea Deal To Avoid Trial

A man accused of killing his sister accepts a blind plea deal, avoiding a trial.

Saturday, January 20th 2024, 12:53 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man accused of killing his sister accepts a blind plea deal, avoiding a trial.

The victim, Margarita Sandoval, was murdered in Norman in 2021.

Related: ‘Everyone Let Her Down’: Relative Speaks Out After Woman’s Body Is Found In Norman Basement

Sandoval's brother, Octavio Sanchez, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The judge will decide his sentence in March.

Sanchez's wife, Desiree, received a life sentence on Jan. 10 for the same crime.

A third co-defendant awaits trial.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

January 20th, 2024