Man Accused Of Killing His Sister Takes Blind Plea Deal To Avoid Trial

A man accused of killing his sister accepts a blind plea deal, avoiding a trial.

By: News 9

Man Accused Of Killing His Sister Avoids Trial With Blind Plea Deal

The victim, Margarita Sandoval, was murdered in Norman in 2021.

Sandoval's brother, Octavio Sanchez, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The judge will decide his sentence in March.

Sanchez's wife, Desiree, received a life sentence on Jan. 10 for the same crime.

A third co-defendant awaits trial.