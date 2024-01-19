Oklahoma Truck Dealer Struggling To Find Workers

One Oklahoma company shares the struggle for many Oklahoma companies to find qualified workers.

An Oklahoma City truck dealer in business for over 30 years can’t find qualified employees.

Transportation Resources, Inc. sells new and reconditioned heavy-duty trucks for customers worldwide. “We're the only ones in Oklahoma that do it full time and we sell trucks all over the country,” owner Allen Eng said.

The company also fabricates and manufactures truck parts. “We've sold parts in South Africa, and Australia,” Eng said. “We've sold trucks in Asia.” Despite his global success, his shop is not as loud as he would like it, because he said he’s struggling to find technicians to work on his diesel trucks. “It's not a glamourous job, you can get pretty dirty doing it,” Eng said. “Many people just don't want to do it I guess.”

So, he has a yard full of used trucks and only four technicians to work on them. “I currently have sales in process going to Indiana and Texas that weren't completed last year because we didn't get the trucks done,” he said. “We struggle, we work nine, 10-hour days, sometimes longer. There are times when my service manager and I both end up in the shop working because we don't have enough people to do the job.”

Eng says he would like to hire five more workers. “We've offered starting packages in the $70,000 range plus fringes,” he said.

Even so, searches on various job sites rarely pan out. “It's hard for me to understand but there are some people who would rather be on unemployment than work and we've run into a few of those,” he said.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, this company isn't the one struggling to fill jobs. So, many of them are turning to trade schools. In fact, Eng said working with local vocational schools like Francis Tuttle Technology Center has helped and allowed him to find Jaden Hedrick. “It's been a really good learning experience,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick joined the team full-time after graduation. “I like feeling like I can be detail-oriented with them,” he said about working on the trucks. “I really want to focus on making the truck as best as possible and making it look as perfect as possible.”

Eng said while he continues to look for the perfect employee, he hopes more people join the field. “Good work ethic, willing to work, and not afraid to get his hands dirty, we can make them successful,” Eng said.

For more information on Francis Tuttle Technology Center click here: https://www.francistuttle.edu/

For more information on OSUIT's School of Transportation and Heavy Equipment and what classes they offer, click here: https://osuit.edu/sthe/