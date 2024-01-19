Charges Dismissed For 15-Year-Old In Choctaw Football Game Shooting

Charges have been dropped against the 15-year-old who was arrested after a shooting at a Choctaw vs. Del City High School football game that killed one person, according to the district attorney.

By: News 9

(Editor's Note: The age of the victim, Cordae Carter, was erroneously reported to be 17 years. Carter was 16 years old.)

Dayvion Hamilton was charged with first-degree murder after 16-year-old Cordae Carter was shot and killed at the game on August 25, 2023.

The charges were based on an eye-witness account, the district attorney said, but the witness later recounted their identification of Hamilton.

The charges against Hamilton can be refiled, the district attorney said.

“To Cordae’s family, I promise we are not giving up on identifying and prosecuting the person responsible for his death,” said Vicki Zemp Behenna, Oklahoma County District Attorney. “The OSBI is following investigative leads and processing evidence. Based on their investigation, charges can be refiled in the future since there is no statute of limitations for murder.”

Chief Kelly Marshall with Choctaw PD sent the following statement:

DA accepted charges a witness recanted because of that they dismissed [without] prejudice which means charges can be refiled when new evidence is presented.

Since the shooting where Cordae Carter lost his life. A student was injured and many more were traumatized the Investigators with the Choctaw Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriffs Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations have continued to develop and follow leads. I would encourage anyone with information to come forward.

News 9 reached out to Cordae Carter’s family but they have yet to comment.

